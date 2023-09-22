A’Ibom Professionals urge NASS to adopt ex-Gov’s legacy as legislative agenda

By Omeiza Ajayi

Stakeholders in Akwa Ibom state under the aegis of Professionals for Development in Akwa Ibom, have asked the National Assembly to adopt the infrastructural development legacy of immediate past Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, as a template in formulating legislative policies for national development.

The call came as 20 principal officers of the National Assembly gather in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State for a retreat.

According to the eminent personality group, such infrastructural developments that abound in the state constitute the major attraction for the national Assembly leadership to choose Akwa Ibom as the destination for its retreat.

The retreat which began on Thursday was arranged by the National Institute for Legislative Studies NILS, as a retooling opportunity for the new leadership of the National Assembly.

Leading a pack of 20 leaders of the federal legislature to the retreat is the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

National Coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, in a pre-retreat message to the Senators on Thursday, said the lawmakers will witness the massive infrastructural development that created a legacy of leadership left behind by the immediate past governor of the state.

“From the point of take-off to Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital, our Distinguished Senators will be boarding aircrafts of one of the most efficient airlines in Nigeria, the Ibom Air, established by Udom Emmanuel.

“From the city of Uyo, the lawmakers will be driving to Ikot -Ekpene for their retreat through a 25-kilometer Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dual carriage thoroughfare express road constructed by Julius Berger PLC under Udom Emmanuel.

“The venue of the retreat, the famous state-of-the-art Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene, which was a carcass; abandoned by a previous administration before Udom Emmanuel reactivated, completed the building and invited Four Points by Sheraton thus turning the then moribund structure to a first class in the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria.

“Such development-oriented disposition to governance as is the driving template behind the array of legacy projects in critical productive and service sectors of infrastructure, manufacturing, education, hospitality, healthcare, power, housing among others, which formed the solid foundation upon which the current administration of Governor Umo Eno is moving the State to greater heights.

“As governor, Udom Emmanuel successfully carved Akwa Ibom as a demonstration of innovative and purposeful leadership that can serve as a reference point for national development.

“We therefore urge the lawmakers to adopt Udom Emmanuel’s pattern of achievements as a template for national development especially in the highly specialized production sectors”, the professionals stated.