A’Ibom monarchs reject bill to kill rotational headship of TRC

By Egufe Yafugborhi

CONFLICT is looming in Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, TRC, over a bill before the state House of Assembly for a law to end the rotational headship of the council to reserve office of the President General for the Oku Ibom Ibibio.

The Oku Ibom Ibibio is head king over all Ibibios, the majority ethnic group in the state and monarchs of second largest Annang ethic group, said they “reject in entirety” the proposed law to amend the Traditional Rulers Law, Cap. 155, Laws of Akwa Ibom State to make the Oku Ibom Ibibio permanent head of TRC.

In a position by the Annang nation by HRM Akuku Cosmas Akpan (Akwa Akuku Annang), Paramount Ruler, Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state and seven other paramount rulers of Annang ethnic nationality, the monarchs said the bill was discriminatory, conflicts with the Nigerian constitutional and won’t see light of the day.

Annang monarchs said: “We have observed the discriminatory provisions in the bill. Section 47 (1) of the proposed law reads, ‘The President-General shall be the Oku Ibom Ibibio representing the largest ethnic group in the state.

“Section 48 reads, The Vice President (I) shall be the Akuku Annang, representing the second largest ethnic group in the state. The Vice President (II) shall be the Ahta Oro, representing Oron nation, the third largest ethnic group in the state.

“The cited provisions of the proposed law are not only derisory, condemnable, discriminatory, provocative, insulting but also inconsistency with section 42 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“It is in our firm view that Sections 47 and 48 of the proposed law/bill cannot pass the litmus test of Section 42 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“We insist that the Office of the President-General, The Vice President (I), and Vice President (II) be rotational and base on the three senatorial districts that make up Akwa lbom State as usual.”

“With all sense of honesty, the proposed law is hereby rejected in its entirety by the Annang extraction of Akwa lbom State, for not only being inconsistent with the ground norm but also repugnant to equity and good conscience.”