A’Ibom Governorship Tribunal reserves judgement in APC, NNPP petitions against PDP

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in uyo has reserved judgement in the Petitions filed by Obong Akan Udofia of the All Progressives Congress APC, and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, against governor Umo Eno of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

In the APC’s suit the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Umo Eno, the PDP, Bassey Akpan and Young People’s Party (YPP) are listed as first, second, third, fourth and fifth respondents respectively.

At the resumed proceedings yesterday, when the election matter was called, the lead Counsel to the petitioners, Dr Hassan Liman (SAN) urged the Tribunal to dismiss the objections by the Respondents.

Liman, however, urged the honourable Tribunal to grant all the reliefs of the petitioners by disqualifying both the 2nd Repondent (Umo Eno) and 4th Respondent Bassey Akpan on the grounds of non-qualification and corrupt matters respectively.

The Lead Counsel to the first Respondent (INEC), Offiong Offiong (SAN), while adopting their address, urged the Court to set aside the petition saying, the first Petitioner Udofia failed to prove why he should be declared winner of the said Governorship Election.

He argued that the Petitioners throughout their argument failed to prove that they have a majority of the lawful votes cast and spread, stressing, “There is nothing before this Honourable Tribunal my Lordsn

that will compell you to grant this petition”

Similarly he lead Counsel to the Second Respondent, (Umo Eno), Paul Usoro (SAN) urged the Tribunal to discountenance, the issues oof 1981 and 1983 WAEC certificates forgery given that the case has already been decided by the Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, and Supreme Court where the Certificates were found to be genuine and not forged.

“I think this issue of Certificates forgery should be rested now. We are urging your Lordships not to admit all the documents we have objected to. Our submission is for this Honourable Tribunal to dismiss this petition in its entirety” Usoro appealed.

The three-member panel led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye after listening to Counsels to all the parties adopt their final written addresses yesterday, said the date of the judgement would be communicated to the parties through their Counsels.