A’Ibom At 36: Gov Eno donates N250m to empower 400 entrepreneurs

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno has released N250 million to the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Center-Ibom (Ibom-LED) to train and set up 400 entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom state.

Eno announced this during flag off of the Made in Akwa Ibom Trade Fair at the Ibom-Led Headquarters, Uyo as part activities to mark 36th anniversary of the state’s creation of Akwa Ibom state.

The Governor, impressed by the local production capacity committed into the home made goods on display at the trade fair said the business school is to receive N50M as fees paid by the state government for the registration of the trainee entrepreneurs each of who will receive N500,000 startup capital on completion of the training in various fields

Eno said, “Budgeting for the anniversary, I cut down N250M. I’m donating the N250M to the Ibom-LED. I’m donating for everyone that has registered so far. Put it 40 people, as you graduate them, if the job is for those who did not have NAFDAC Number, make sure you help them have it.

“Look at their products and let those products look good. Train them and then help them look for market too. As you finish training them, each of them shall have five hundred thousand naira.”

He expressed commitment to creating employment in diverse ways for the people, as aside government jobs or political appointments, the people can be gainfully employed through viable skills.

The State Commissioner for Economic Development, Emem Bob, said the compilation of a database of all SMEs in the state as directed by the Governor would be stretched to allow registration of more businesses, urging the people to key into the entrepreneurial programmes of the government to benefit from it.