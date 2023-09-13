A’Ibom Assembly withdraws bill seeking Council Chairmen to reside in LGAs

Akwa Ibom House of Assembly

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has withdrawn an executive bill seeking for a Law to compel Chairmen of the 31 local government Councils in the State to reside in their respective domains while in office from further legislation.

Vanguard recalls that the State governor, Pastor Umo Eno in his quest to ensure all the 31 Council Chairmen of the State do not reside outside their domains had last month August sent the executive Bill for speedy passage.

The governor’s bill, entitled “A bill for a law to make the Chairmen of Local Government Councils in Akwa Ibom State to reside in their Local Government Areas during their tenure of office, and for other connected purposes”, had last week scaled first reading on the floor of the House.

However, shortly after the Executive Bill which was listed for second reading was called during plenary the Deputy Leader of the House, and member representing Nsit Ubium state constituency, Barr. Otobong Bob moved a motion that it should be withdrawn.

The Chief Whip, Hon. Effiong Johnson seconded the motion for the withdrawal of the Bill.

The House noted that its Standing Order 7 rule 11, made it clear that, “A member in-charge of a bill may move a motion without notice for it’s withdrawal either before commencement of public business or on the order of the day for any stage of the bill being read”.

The Speaker of the House, Elder Udeme Otong, thereafter ordered for the withdrawal of the Executive Bill.

The House adjourned its plenary to Thursday the 14th day of September, 2023.

Meanwhile, fielding questions from Assembly Correspondents after the plenary session, the Deputy Leader, Otobong Bob explained that the executive arm had communicated its decision to stop further legislative action on the bill.

“On that particular issue, the Executive communicated to us that they don’t intend to go forward with that particular bill. So that’s why we withdrew it. It’s not a private Member bil, its an executive bill” Bob explained