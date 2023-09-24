A’Ibom Assembly defies Court order, passes bill to end rotational headship of TRC

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

DESPITE a restraining court order, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed the bill for a law to end rotational headship of the state Traditional Rulers Council (TRC) to allow permanent headship by the majority Ibibio ethnic group in the state.

The State’s 8th House on Friday passed the Bill for a law to amend the Traditional Rulers Law, Cap. 155 Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2023 (HAB 316) against the disapproval by the people of Annangs, Akwa Ibom second largest ethnic group who had sought the restraining order from the State High Court presided over by Justice Ntong Ntong.

The State Legislature passed the Bill after members representing Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency, and Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Mfon Idung submitted the committee’s report on the floor of the House.

Hon Idung had told colleagues that the proposed law, among others objectives, seeks to dignify and sustain integrity of the traditional institution in Akwa Ibom, while also placing heads of the traditional institutions on equal rank with other reputable chiefs in the country.

The Annangs preempting the passage of the Bill had dragged the House to the Court in a Motion Exparte dated 22nd September, 2023 pursuant to Section 42(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended), Sections 43-45 of the Akwa lbom State Traditional Rulers Law Cap 155, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022, Order 39 (1) and (3) of the Akwa Ibom State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2009 and under inherence jurisdiction of the Honourable Court.

Applicants in the SUIT NO: HU/321/2023 include His Majesty, Obong Blaise Udofia Awaka-Ama (Itai Afe Annang), (ABOM) Obong Prof, Alphonsus Udo and (ABOM) Obong E E P Umanah for selves and on behalf of Afe Annang and Annang Tribe Of Akwa Ibom State against Akwa Ibom State House Of Assembly, the Speaker and Attorney General of the State as Respondents.

In the Enrolment Order Upon The Motion Experte, the Hon Justice Ntong ruled on the matter, “After hearing Jumbo Udom, Esq. (with him Emmanuel Isangedoho, Esq. and Anthony Udonsa, Esq) of learned Counsel for the Applicants and upon the learned Counsel for the Respondents being absent.

“After reading thoroughly and meticulously in between lines the processes file by the Applicants, especially paragraphs 10 and 11 of the Affidavit of Urgency to this Honourable Court, about the threats of violence and bloodletting grounded in the application.”

The court ordered, “That the Respondents be and are restrained from passing the proposed amendment of the Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 155, Laws of Akwa lbom State 2022 pending hearing of the Motion on Notice dated 22/9/2023 (page 29 of the record of this Court).

“That this case be and is hereby adjourned to Wednesday 27 September, 2023 for hearing of the said Motion on Notice when all parties will be at par.”

The situation is said to be generating tension within the State TRC and aggrieved people of Annang who has vowed not to let the said bill see light of day.

Annangs anger over the bill is fueled by the perception that it is willfully contrived to end the rotational headship of the state’s TRC to reserve office of the President General (PG) for the Oku Ibom Ibibio.

The Oku Ibom Ibibio is Head King overall Ibibios, the majority ethnic group in the state and monarchs of second largest Annang ethic group say they “reject in entirety” the proposed law to amend the Traditional Rulers Law, Cap. 155, Laws of Akwa Ibom State to make the Oku Ibon Ibibio permanent head of the TRC.

In the position affirmed by Annang nation signed by HRM Akuku Cosmas Okon Akpan (Akwa Akuku Annang), Paramount Ruler, Essien Udim Local Government Area and seven other Paramount Rulers of Annang ethnic nationality, the monarchs said the bill is discriminatory, conflicts with the Nigerian constitutional and unacceptable.

Vanguard had captured the monarchs state, “We have observed the discriminatory provisions in the bill. Section 47 (1) of the proposed law reads, ‘The President-General shall be the Oku Ibom Ibibio representing the largest ethnic group in the state.

“Section 48 reads, The Vice President (I) shall be the Akuku Annang, representing the second largest ethnic group in the State. The Vice President (II) shall be the Ahta Oro, representing Oron nation, the third largest ethnic group in the State.

“The cited provisions of the proposed law are not only derisory, condemnable, discriminatory, provocative, insulting, but also inconsistency with section 42 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“It is in our firm view, that section 47 and 48 of the proposed law/bill cannot pass the litmus test of Section 42 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Hence, no matter how Section 47 and 48 of the proposed law/bill would be interpreted, it cannot pass the inconsistency rule as provided for in Section 1(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“We insist that the Office of the President-General, The Vice President (I), and Vice President (II) be rotational and base on the three senatorial districts that make up Akwalbom State as usual.

“With all sense of honesty, the proposed law is hereby rejected in its entirety by the Annang extraction of Akwalbom State, for not only being inconsistent with the ground norm but also repugnant to equity and good conscience.”