Ahoada: Beheading of Rivers DPO: Fubara convenes urgent security meeting

…smoke out killers, dead or alive Fubara charges security

By Davies Iheamnachor

Following the killing and beheading of the District Police Officer in charge of Ahoada Division, Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police, the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalaye Fubara, has convened an emergency security meeting.

Bako, gallant police personnel, was killed by cultists terrorizing Ahoada communities in an ambush on Friday.

The state government in a quick response had Saturday placed a N100 million bounty on the suspected killer of SP Bako.

This was coming as security operatives including the Army, police, Civil Defence and DSS have taken over Odiemudie community in search of killers of Bako.

Sunday morning, the government convened a meeting which had in attendance the Commander, 6 Division, Nigeria Army, the Commissioner of Police, Commander, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Navy, Air Force, and the Director, Department Security Service, DSS.

The meeting which held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, had a thorough review of the security situation in Ahoada communities and possible approach to resolving it.

The Governor of the state, Fubara, who took this to his Facebook handle said: “This morning, we held an emergency security meeting to tackle the urgency created by the gruesome murder of SP Bako Angbashim, the DPO of Ahoada by some miscreants.

“We have taken further steps by asking the security agencies to smoke out the miscreants dead or alive so as to keep our state safe for all law-abiding citizens.