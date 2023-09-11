Ageing, lifestyle changes responsible for rise in non-communicable diseases – Health Minister

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, said ageing and lifestyle changes are responsible for the rise in non-communicable diseases in the country.

Pate, while speaking on Channels TV programme Sunrise Daily on Monday, noted that the country is going through multiple transitions simultaneously.

His words: “Non-communicable diseases are more prominent, partly because we are ageing, partly because of lifestyle changes – that needs to be accounted for.

“Nigeria is going through multiple transitions all at once. It is undergoing a demographic transition with a population that is youthful. At the same time, it’s ageing and the structure of our population is changing gradually.

“We are having an epidemiological transition whereby the patterns of diseases that we have had for the last several decades are gradually giving way to other new diseases,” he said.

He also stated that changes in nutrition have led to an increase in consumption of processed food, which also has an impact.

His words: “Nutritionally, even what we eat is gradually changing. What we eat is changing from traditional to more processed types of food. So we have higher incidences of diseases accompanying it.”

Pate said that addressing the issue is not just one bucket but a government approach that includes finance, planning, and health education to improve the well-being of individuals.