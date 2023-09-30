Age cheats have no place at GCU – Organisers

Allegations of cheating with the use of over aged players have dominated the National Youth Games in

Asaba, Delta state. And only a few years ago, the immediate past President General Worldwide,

Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, Arc. Charles Majoroh came hard on attempts by some schools to desperately corrupt the enviable GCU Relays with mercenaries.

The Organizers of the NYG – sports Ministry will perhaps need to borrow a leaf from the accreditation and screening process of the GCU Relays, usually supervised , physically by the renowned Architect.

“I detest the use of mercenaries by schools wanting to win at all cost“ Majoroh said at the second edition, adding “I will personally write to the suspected schools and follow up with the threat of outright ban”.

Even in the heat of allegations emanating from Asaba, previous actors and aides of the former Sports Minister, Sunday Dare have lamented the non-implementation of the water tight screening process and methods they recommended and bequeathed to the new Administration.

They had involved the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, and also deployed the National Identification Number, NIN in the flushing out of age cheats . And in enforcing the strict regime of zero tolerance to age cheats, initiated in the last couple of editions, PGWW, Chief Albert Akpomudje has threatened stiffer sanctions to erring schools.“

The beauty of the GCU Relays is the invitational nature of the event. Once we perceive any attempt to infiltrate the intercollegiate competition with mercenaries by any school, we shall come down hard on the affected schools,“ he said.