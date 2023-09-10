Agbaso, Nwagwu withdraws from LP Guber Campaign Council in Imo

… We are not aware – Imo LP

By Chinonso Alozie

Two 2023 former governorship aspirants of the labour party, LP, Martin Agbaso and Kelechi Nwagwu, on Sunday, were said to have withdrawn from the governorship campaign council of the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Athan Achonu, in Imo state.

It was gathered in Owerri, that their withdrawal was weaved with secrecy and confusion.

However, to clear the air, the Imo State Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, LP, Bright Offurum, said: “What I can say officially as the spokesman of the party is that the appointment was made by the national body. Matine Agbaso and Kelechi Nwagwu were appointed by the National body of the party. Is the national chairman list of the campaign council.

“I cannot confirm or deny. But if is emanating from them there is no problem with that. It is a democracy. They have the right.”

However, confusion has toppled the alleged withdrawal by the two former governorship aspirants as some party officials said they “did their withdrawal without boldness. They were confused what could be the outcome of the November 11, 2023, governorship election. Are you seeing any noise that they withdrew from the campaign council? We are still watching them.”

Some of the write-ups being circulated by the Agbaso’s camp were tagged: “Ochoudo Martin Agbaso, Dr. Peter Obi’s Campaign Council Chairman in Imo State, dissociates himself from Athan Achonu’s Campaign Council List” by one Onyewuotu Emeka Speedwell.

He continued by saying: “It has come to our attention that Ochoudo Martin Agbaso’s name was included in Athan Achonu’s campaign council list without any prior consultation or authorization. This action is not only reckless but also displays gross irresponsibility on the part of Athan Achonu’s campaign team.

“At this critical juncture, it is imperative to underscore that Ochoudo Martin Agbaso, along with his Fix Imo Organization, has not reached any decision on the candidate to support, or determined the specific role they intend to play in the upcoming November Governorship election in Imo State.

“Our leader, Ochoudo Martin Agbaso, will among the array of candidates from all political parties, support the candidate that is considered most credible and capable of delivering excellence to the people of Imo at this time, and he will make that decision public in the coming days.”