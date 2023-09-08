Again, unknown gunmen kill two Benue Guards members, lady in Logo LG

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two members of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVG, and a lady have been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen at Ugba and Abeda-Shitile in Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

It was gathered that the attack also left several persons injured in the two separate attacks.

A source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said the armed men on motorbikes stormed the communities and opens fire on the unsuspected innocent victims on Thursday evening.

He said, “it was like what we see in the movies, they came on motorbikes and started shooting the people. Everyone fled for their lives but the two vigilante members were killed in the first attack at Ugba and when they (the armed men) entered Abeda-Shitile they also killed another innocent woman.

“These attacks have become almost a daily thing in our communities. People are being killed just like that by armed men who just ride into our communities and kill people at will.”

Former council chairman of Logo LGA, Terser Agber who confirmed the attack said “two persons believed to be officers of the former vigilante group disbanded by the immediate past administration were killed by unknown gunmen.”

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the BSCVGs, Ahokegh Terkimbi who confirmed the attack and murder of the victims said that one of the deceased had been trained and the other was not yet trained.

Terkimbi who said he was yet to receive full details of the incident, noted that both deceased served in the defunct vigilante in the area before one of them recently got trained awaiting induction into the BCVG.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, said she did not receive reports of the incidents.