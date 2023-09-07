Again, Lagos Assembly rejects 3 Sanwo-Olu’s nominees; confirms Omotoso, Abayomi others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The inauguration of Lagos State cabinet suffered another set back on Thursday, as the state House of Assembly remained adamant on the rejection of former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sam Egube, and his Energy counterpart, Engr Olalere Odusote, and one other as members of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers confirmed Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, former Commissioner for Information and Strategy; Prof Akin Abayomi, former Commissioner for Health; Sola Giwa and 13 others out of the 18 fresh nominees presented to the house by Sanwo-Olu.

Egube and Odusote were not confirmed for second term during the confirmation of the second list of the 18 nominees presented to by Governor Sanwo-Olu to the assembly.

A new nominee, Tolani Akibu was also rejected by the House.

Recall that Lagos State House of Assembly, had rejected 17 of the 39 cabinet nominees sent recently by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and approval, while 22 were confirmed.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the initial sitting, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Fatai Mojeed.

Reports reaching Vanguard has it that the third of the rejected nominees, Tolani Akibu, was later cleared.