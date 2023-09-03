Afrobeats is the new crude oil – Ife Ajagbe

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran radio host and Head of Operations for Symphonic West Africa, Ife Ajagbe has shared her views on the growth and popularity of Afrobeats on the global stage. Before Nigerian music became popular globally, Ife Ajagbe, had always been an advocate for Nigerian artists, coaching independent artists on best practices on what it takes to get their work prominently featured on relevant media platforms.

And now that Afrobeats has become a worldwide phenomenon, Ajagbe is set to further amplify artists’ voices to ensure the whole world gets to hear their songs.

“Afrobeats is the new crude oil, and it is important to nurture the sources of this promising product. As part of our commitment to artists’ development, Symphonic West Africa plans to hold regular training, masterclasses and other avenues for artists to learn valuable skill sets in their journey through the music business,” Ajagbe asserts.

Symphonic Distribution, one of the leading independent music distribution and marketing companies in the industry with footprints in major music markets across the USA and worldwide, has named Ife Ajagbe, as Head of Operations for Symphonic West Africa.

Speaking about her new role, Ajagbe states, “My job at Symphonic involves taking care of the interests of existing Symphonic clients and partners in the West African region while onboarding fresh musical talents. Symphonic is literally for everybody because the real aim is to make artists in Nigeria and other parts of West Africa feel cared for, beyond just digital music distribution. The organization has been in business since 2006. So, this is a company that knows its onions when it comes to digital music distribution, Sync Licensing, Rights Management, Funding and a host of other services.

“Although there are many digital music distribution services that serve the West African market, Symphonic sets itself apart in the areas of value and efficiency.

For instance, the platform is cognizant that many independent artists have a limited budget for the distribution and promotion of their music. For this reason, Symphonic helps artists distribute an unlimited number of songs to 200+ streaming sites at just $19.99 per year, which is considered great value. In addition, the process of artists’ music going live in music stores takes less than 10 days, whereas; other distribution platforms take 3 weeks to a full month to achieve this.”