Africa’s technology, business landscape must remain unstoppable, says GABI

…Hosts Unstoppable Africa event tomorrow in USA

By Prince Osuagwu Hi-Tech Editor

Prominent platform for promoting business, trade, and investment across the continent, the Global Africa Business Initiative, GABI, will tomorrow, gather Heads of State and Government, CEOs, investors, policymakers, industry experts, artists, athletes, and United Nation leaders to discuss ways to make Africa unstoppable in all spheres of business, social and economic life.

The two-day event deliberately themed ‘Unstoppable Africa’ will see stakeholders and prominent Africans strategise on way forward for Africa’s dynamic business landscape.

The event, will coincide and run with the African Union on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It will also serve as a pivotal forum for Heads of State and Government, CEOs, investors, policymakers, industry experts, artists, athletes, and U.N. leaders to discuss and strategize the way forward for Africa’s dynamic business landscape.

The event will signpost African leaders’ collective work to leverage the continent’s assets, including a young population and abundant natural resources while turning challenges like climate change, energy constraints, water scarcity, and food supply into opportunities.

The initiative mirrors Africa’s aspiration to rise above challenges and embrace opportunities for positive transformation.

GABI says it aims to catalyze Africa’s key role in the global marketplace, riding on ‘Unstoppable Africa’ as a powerful affirmation of unwavering commitment to redefining Africa’s economic narrative for Africa and the world.

The convening will facilitate solution-driven dialogues, inclusive participation, and enriching conversations and debates, all geared towards accelerating and amplifying Africa to new heights of business growth and economic transformation.

Assistant Secretary-General and CEO, UN Global Compact, Sanda Ojiambo, says: “GABI’s ‘Unstoppable Africa’ event is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in amplifying Africa’s opportunities.

“ The event will be hosted by Folly Bah Thibault from Aljazeera English and is supported by Google, Mastercard Foundation, Summa Group, AfrExImBank, Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative (ASRi), Rockefeller Foundation, The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) among others”.

Also, Tamika Tremaglio, Executive Director of the NBPA said: “We are thrilled to be part of GABI’s ‘Unstoppable Africa’ event. Our partnership is rooted in the belief that economic growth and sustainable development in Africa are vital not only for the continent but also for the world at large. The NBPA’s commitment to social impact, equality, and empowerment aligns with GABI’s mission to redefine Africa’s business landscape.