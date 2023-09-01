Africa’s Growing Influence in Global Business: Time For Recognition

By Wilson Ruvwoghor

Africa’s largest economies, including Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, have experienced significant economic growth, generating increased revenue for most of its countries. With a wealth of natural resources and expansion into new markets, many experts believe that Africa is poised to become a major player in global business over the next few decades.

In recognition of this excellence, MEA Markets Magazine instituted the African Business Excellence Awards to support and encourage business development in Africa. This comprehensive program accepts nominations from every country within Africa, covering all relevant industry sectors.

The African Excellence Awards celebrate the growing influence of African business on the world stage, providing the region’s leading enterprises with the opportunity to showcase their ambition, dedication, and accomplishments that set them apart from their competition.

The 2021 awards saw Gabriel Domale Consulting named the Most Trusted Management Consulting Firm in Nigeria, while Passant Travel & Tours was awarded Best Educational Travel Agency in Egypt, Horbtec Solutions Ltd was recognized as the Best Female-Owned Vehicle Security Company in Uganda, and Abler Consulting Ltd was recognized as the Best Independent Financial Consulting Firm in Mauritius, among others.

Dr Leesi Gborogbosi, CEO, Gabriel Domale Consulting, 2021 Most Trusted Management Consulting Firm – Nigeria

Only the most deserving companies are considered. Kaven Cooper, Awards Executive of MEA Markets, said, “As you are aware, it has been a long journey from initially being nominated, undergoing the research and judging stages, and finally being recognized for an award. We are now at the stage where your award can be shared with the world.”

Africa has established a strong foundation for excellence, impressing in a plethora of fields and industries. While many countries all over the world are struggling for economic normalcy, many businesses in Africa are capitalizing on the opportunity to grow and thrive.

In recent years, banking, finance, and consultancy have experienced substantial growth in Africa due to innovation and digital transformation. It is easy to see how Africa looks set to prove itself a vital business hub in the future.

As African enterprises recognize and celebrate their success, they should promote the continent as a desirable destination for investors and entrepreneurs. Africa is emerging as a major player in global business, thanks to its abundant natural resources, expansion into new markets, and a growing economy.

It is imperative to recognize the excellence of African businesses, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their ambition, dedication, and accomplishments to the world. African businesses should continue to showcase their excellence and become major players in global business.

The African Business Excellence Awards provide a platform for African businesses to showcase their achievements and become recognized as leading enterprises. This recognition will help promote African businesses as desirable destinations for investors and entrepreneurs. The awards also demonstrate that Africa is a continent of opportunity, with a wealth of potential for growth and development.

Africa’s growing influence in global business is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its entrepreneurs and business leaders. The African Business Excellence Awards provide a platform for these businesses to showcase their achievements and become recognized as leading enterprises.

As Africa continues to develop and grow, it is imperative that we recognize the excellence of African businesses and support their efforts to become major players in global business.

