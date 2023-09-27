African Prints Festival 2024 for four cities

All is set for the 2024 edition of The African Prints Festival, a world-renowned celebration of African fashion, culture, and diversity, which for the first time will take place in four cities across the globe.

Founded by Dr. Emmanuel Odole, the event franchise promises a spectacular showcase of talent and creativity in Adelaide, Australia; Nadi, Fiji; Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Odole, on February 17, the train hits Adelaide, Australia for the maiden edition of 2024. It will be the turn of Nadi, Fiji on February 24. The train will birth in Accra, Ghana, in May 2024 before finally hitting Lagos, the capital of Nigeria in September 2024.

Odole further disclosed that the festival has appointed Mr. Ovo Ogufere as the festival’s producer for the 2024 editions. Mr. Ogufere is a world-renowned fashion producer with a stellar track record of curating unforgettable fashion events, who will be bringing his wealth of expertise and passion for African fashion to the forefront. Under his visionary leadership, the 2024 editions are set to be a dynamic fusion of fashion, culture, and innovation.

Among others the festival will present an exquisite line-up of international African fashion designers, each known for pushing boundaries and redefining the world of fashion.

Odole said: “These designers will bring their unique styles and perspectives to the festival, creating a truly global fashion experience. They include award winning Sorobis from the USA, Kalturalroots from the USA, African Revolution from Paris, Kais Divo Collection from Togo, Dressmeup from Benin Republic, Hashid Couture from Guinea, Conakry, Skentele by Etti from Nigeria, Joseph Ejiro from Nigeria and Jurio Luti, also from Nigeria among a host of others.

“The event will also feature a line-up of 10 Australian-African designers who will showcase their talents at the festival.”

According to Odole, these designers bridge the gap between African and Australian fashion and will bring a unique fusion of styles to the runway, celebrating the richness of their cultural backgrounds.

Odole added: “The African Prints Festival has consistently been a platform for celebrating the diversity of African culture and fashion. In 2024, we are expanding our horizons, uniting fashion lovers from around the world, and embracing the beauty of African creativity.”

The African Prints Festival is an annual celebration of African fashion, culture, and diversity. Founded by Dr. Emmanuel Odole, this event franchise has grown to become a global phenomenon, showcasing the vibrant and evolving world of African fashion.

Each year, the festival brings together renowned designers, industry professionals, and fashion enthusiasts to celebrate the beauty and richness of African heritage through fashion.