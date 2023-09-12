African Climate Summit moots decisive shift towards renewable energy

By Kelechi Ezeanochie, edited by Sola Ogundipe

The Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, was a hub for climate activists and grassroots organizations across Africa.

Participants called on leaders to prioritize renewable energy to meet their people’s needs and demonstrate true climate leadership.

Regional Campaigner of 350Africa.org, Charity Migwi, believes African nations should prioritize green renewable energy targets over fossil fuels.

They also urge leaders to hold historically responsible developing countries accountable for their role in the climate crisis and increase funds for mitigation and adaptation efforts.

The summit presents an opportunity for Africa to lead the way in climate action, particularly for the most vulnerable people. Zaki Mamdoo, coordinator of the Stop EACOP Coalition, emphasized the summit’s potential to shift Africa’s trajectory towards energy security and prosperity through decentralized, people-centered renewables.

He urged African leaders to commit to increasing renewable energy output while opposing predatory schemes like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

Bonaventure Bondo, a climate campaigner from Kinshasa, emphasized the importance of turning away from polluting fossil fuels and towards safe and dependable renewable energy.

The Africa Climate Summit has become a watershed moment for the continent to unite around renewable energy, climate justice, and long-term prosperity.