Africa Women Handball: Nigeria hit Angola 28-24 to claim 3rd position

Nigeria’s under-18 Women Handball Team on Saturday in Monastir, Tunisia, defeated their Angola counterparts 28-24 in the third place match of the ongoing Africa Women’s Youth Handball Championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Nigerian bounced back from their semi final game loss to Egypt by 18-32 on Friday.

They fought hard to beat Angola girls with five points difference in the first match 12-7.

They continued with the winning spirit in the second half to defeat the Angolans with a final score 28-24.

Speaking later, Shittu Agboola, Coach of the Nigerian side, said his team played well.

“We wanted to play the final instead of the third place; unfortunately we lost the semi final against Egypt yesterday.

“The most important thing which was a success to us is that we have qualified for the 2024 IHF Women’s Youth World Championship,” he said.

NAN reports that in the final match, defending champion, Egypt retained their title as they comfortably hammered their counterparts, Guinea 29-16 to be crowned champion of the 2023 Africa Women’s Youth Handball Championship.

The competition, being the 19th Africa Women Championship which started on Sept. 16, has concluded.(NAN)