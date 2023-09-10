Africa suffering from disconnect between academia, real world problems — Dr. Azubuike, Dpdonline boss

One of the challenges facing the African continent is the disconnect between the academic training received in the formal educating environment and the real world problems facing the people. This was the conclusion of CEO and Founder of Dpdonline, Dr. Chukwuemeka Azubuike, while explaining why innovations must be driven by problems facing the immediate environment.

Dr. Azubuike said it was the reason himself and Emmanuel Ezenagu, the CTO, were spearheading transformative technology tackling the challenges of talent fragmentation, signaling gaps, and migration head-on.

“We have a mission to bridge talent sourcing gaps in the mission-driven sector. Established in 2021, Dpdonline leverages the extensive expertise of its founders to address longstanding issues hindering the impact of highly skilled professionals across Africa,” he told newsmen.

In explaining the relevance of Dpdonline.ng to the African market, Dr. Azubuike states “One of the fundamental challenges in Africa is the disconnect between academic training and real-world development needs. Dpdonline is committed to addressing this disconnect by seamlessly connecting skilled individuals with projects that align with their expertise.”

He further states that lack of real-time connections between skilled workers and job markets has been a significant impediment to growth in the region, stating “Dpdonline solves this problem by employing cutting-edge technology to provide curated, real-time information about Africa’s vast pool of talented professionals.”

Scaling training efforts to meet Africa’s developmental requirements has been a monumental challenge. Dpdonline offers an innovative solution by bringing together experts from academia, industry, and independent consulting to facilitate capacity development.

Dr. Chukwuemeka envisions a significant market opportunity. He says: “We are targeting a market projected to grow from $1.5 billion to $10 billion by 2030. Dpdonline.ng’s impact goes beyond its initial vision, with service models covering single gigs, managed services, and full-time hires.”

He said the platform spans a wide spectrum of opportunities aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since its inception in 2021, it has achieved remarkable milestones, validating its offline value proposition and launching a fully operational online version in August 2023. The platform has welcomed over 70 consultants from academia, industry, and independent sectors, driving the Gross Service Volume (GSV) to $300,000 by August 2023.

Dpdonline’s success is evident through its strategic partnerships and impactful projects. Through the platform, consultants have played instrumental roles in critical projects across Nigeria, including digital health landscape assessments, human resource assessments, telemedicine analyses, market entry strategies, and more.

Dpdonline’s consultants have also lent their expertise to renowned mission-driven organizations such as NOI Polls Ltd, LifeBank/BOAT Foundation, Ekiti State Health Insurance Scheme (EKHIS), Jhpiego, Ash Biomedicals Ltd, among others.

The founding team remains resolute in their vision, with a focus on achieving product-market fit across Nigeria and West Africa. Their objectives for the upcoming year include increasing liquidity on the platform, expanding their consultant base, growing their clientele, and boosting monthly active users. Their expansion plans into broader African markets will be anchored on building a closely-knit user community with substantial lifetime value (LTV), commencing with Nigeria.

Dr. Azubuike emphasizes the platform’s potential to connect lecturers, graduate students abroad, and skilled workers impacted by job loss (“Japa”) to additional work opportunities through their marketplace app.dpdonline.ng, powered by technology.

“Dpdonline is more than just another professional network” he says. “It’s a technology-driven solution aligning skills with Africa’s critical development needs. It serves as a catalyst for growth in a continent teeming with potential, offering a pathway for governments, NGOs, foundations, civil society organizations, and other mission-driven entities to thrive by tapping into digitized talent acquisition.”