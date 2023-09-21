Africa should build on Tinubu’s policy speech at 78th UNGA – Olisa Agbakoba

Olisa Agbakoba

Renowned senior lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, has urged African countries to synergise and implement policies in the speech delivered by President Bola Tinubu at the 78th United Nations General Assembly, New York, US, on Tuesday.

Applauding Tinubu as the first African leader to deliver a speech at the UNGA for the Dark Continent, Agbakoba called on the stakeholders to work on his significant policy speech.

Vanguard reports Tinubu in his address emphasised the importance for Africa to conquer the constraints of foreign exploitation and unlock its vast potential while achieving the prosperity of the region through democratic ideals.

Reacting, Agbakoba on his verified X page said: “A well-received statement at UNGA! Never in the history of UNGA has an African President spoken for the entire African continent, asserting that we are not beggars but equal partners with the geopolitical blocs of the world.”

“Not since Kwame Nkrumah and his vision for a pan-African agenda for development has any African leader delivered a speech on behalf of the 54 nations of Africa.”

The astute legal luminary said the continent should hold itself responsible if it fails to build on Tinubu’s speech while stressing that the Africans should prove to the rest of the world that they are not beggars

“Africa has only itself to blame if it fails to build upon the significant policy speech delivered by President Tinubu at the United Nations General Assembly.

“Let all of us in Africa rally our collective energies and declare to the world that we are awake and not beggars but partners,” he added.