Africa Magic to premiere new indigenous series  September

By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa Magic is set to roll out new indigenous drama series for customers’ viewing pleasure this September. Scheduled to premiere within the month are the indigenous Yoruba drama series ‘Apo’, Igbo series ‘Iwe’, and Hausa drama series ‘Kariya’.

Apo (Bag), a 26-episode series set in a rural town in the South-Western part of Nigeria, will premiere on Africa Magic Yoruba (GOtv ch 2), on September 18. The series will broadcast on Mondays and Tuesdays

The 80-episode Igbo drama ‘Iwe’ (Anger) will also premiere September 18 on Africa Magic Igbo (GOtv ch 4). The series will run Mondays to Fridays while the 26-episode Hausa series, Kariya (Sanctuary) will premiere September 22, on Africa Magic Hausa. The drama series will broadcast on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Commenting on the new shows, the Executive Head, of Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said the new series is in continuation of MultiChoice’s resolve to tell unique African stories that connect with the reality of Nigerian and African audiences.

“Africa Magic is committed to telling stories that relate to the everyday life of Africa, showcasing our cultural nuances, values, struggles, and triumphs. Our recent indigenous series Irora Iya, Dala Dala, and Nwanyi Ike, gained wide followership and good reviews from our audience and we are pleased to present these new interesting storylines for their viewing pleasure,” she said.

Apo is a thematic story of poverty, greed, family feud, sibling rivalry, marital wars, and divorce, woven around a mystery bag containing money, charms, and a gun, found by six poor tenants of Mr. Olanrewaju. Kariya is a story about a couple who on the brink of divorce, had their home invaded by armed robbers on the run from the police. They have to stage a unified front to survive the long night. Set in the pre-colonial Igbo land, Iwe is a series about two kingdoms, once brothers ages ago, but now separated by decades of resentment, jealousy, and greed.