Africa Illustrious Award 2023 to honour Africa’s Change Makers

The 2023 edition of the Africa Illustrious Award, is set to recognise another set of trailblazers across Africa, in various works of life, whose works are moving their communities forward.

Also, some impactful organisations will be honoured as well.

The gradious event has been scheduled to hold on October 13th, 2023 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In the previous editions of the Award, many prominent Africans including Prof. Patrick Lumumba has been recognised for extraordinary afrocentric ideas, that are shaping the continent for good. Also, former Nigerian President,Dr, Goodluck Jonathan as the peace Ambassador of all time, Dr Absalom Dlamini former Prime Minister of Eswatini, Prof. Monique Ekpong former Ambassador of Nigeria to Angola, Dr. Alfred Mutua former Governor of the Machakos County in Kenya have also been honoured.

Other recipients like Prof. Charles Esimone have also been recognised for exceptional university administration.

In sports, Chioma Ajunwa, Joseph Yobo, John Ogu, among others have been recognised.

Similarly, many iconic political leaders across Africa have also been recognised.