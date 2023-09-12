Afreximbank targets $43 billion at IATF

…invests all-time high $36bn in Nigeria

By Jimoh Babatunde



Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank, Mrs. Kanayo, has revealed that the bank targets $43 billion in trade and investment deals at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) billed for Cairo, Egypt in November.



“The inaugural trade fair held in Cairo, Egypt in 2018 was a resounding success. This was followed by an even more successful IATF2021 hosted in Durban, South Africa in 2021,” she said.



Awani said the two editions of the IATF collected participants from 130 countries globally, with more than 2,500 exhibitors from 77 countries.



Awani spoke at the Nigeria IATF Business Roadshow with the theme “Positioning Nigeria to harness the opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)” at the Eko Hotel, Lagos , Monday.



While urging the Nigerian Public and Private Sector to actively participate and take advantage of opportunities to grow and expand their business at the forthcoming IATF in Cairo, She said African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has invested over $36 billion into the Nigerian economy since its creation in 1993 through trade and project financing.



Awani noted that the bank’s support has covered a range of sectors and industries, including, among others, energy, transport, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and trade infrastructure.

In addition, Afreximbank remains committed to contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth as evident in several flagship projects underway such as the $300m 500-bed Africa Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) ongoing in Abuja in partnership with King’s College, London, Afreximbank Africa Trade Centre (AATC), also in Abuja, and the Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) in Shagamu, Ogun State, which is already operational,” she said.

As part of the development of the auto sector, she said the Bank has also provided a grant to support the development of the Nigerian automotive policy that will help ensure a competitive and vibrant auto sector in Nigeria.