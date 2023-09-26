Afenifere to Tinubu: Nigeria’s becoming ungovernable, masses pauperised

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has raised the alarm that Nigeria is becoming increasingly ungovernable following the increasing state of insecurity across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued after the group’s meeting at Isanya Ogbo in Ogun state, and signed by its national leader and Secretary, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Olusola Ebiseni respectively.

The group lamented that ” the people of Nigeria, are alarmed by the spate of insecurity in the country, where Nigerians are now mindlessly not sparing security agents in their numbers with rescuing military aircraft brought down with impunity in Niger State, scores of university students abducted in Zamfara and are still with their abductors and fate unknown.

Afenifere added that ” military officers were mowed down shamefully in Imo State.

“With hunger in their belly, Nigerians cannot sleep with the two eyes closed. Nigeria is becoming increasingly ungovernable and evidently ungoverned, in spite of pretences.

On the proposed strike by the NLC, the group said that “since the removal of oil subsidy and other economic policies hastily pronounced without planning for the collateral effects, the Nigerian masses have been abysmally pauperised.

In reacting and calling for mass action in this regard, the NLC is living to its historic responsibility.

“Afenifere restates its commitment to welfare economics as opposed to the neo-liberal economic policies currently being pushed.

“Government needs to open up to Nigerians and those in power come down from their ostentatious lifestyles.

“From the humongous number of 50 Ministers with an intractable number of aides, it is unacceptable that the people are being called upon to make further sacrifices.

“Government is called upon to look into the plight of Nigerians and listen to the NLC to avert the looming strikes in the interests of the already prostrate economy.

Afenifere however commended “Nigerians from all walks of life for resisting the Federal Government of Nigeria leading the ECOWAS on the thoughtless intention of military intervention in the internal affairs of the Republic of Niger.

It reiterated “its abhorrence to any undemocratic access to power either through the barrels of the gun or electoral brigandage, the principles of the total emancipation of the African continent is in tandem with the principles of Afenifere.

On the 2023 Presidential election, Afenifere said it remained “convinced and undeterred on the just principles with which we agreed to support Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

” In line with our disagreement with the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the 2023 elections, we support a further appeal to the Supreme Court in the interest of the nation.

“Afenifere cannot reconcile with such pronouncements that the INEC is at liberty to return to the manual collation of election results and all the primitive electoral brigandage associated.

“Neither is it true with our political structure that Nigeria is now a 37-state federation as the Court of Appeal erroneously pronounced.

” Afenifere remains resolved that no person or group of persons shall hold the reins of power except in the proven interest of a fair, equitable, inclusive and thus united Nigeria in their peaceful, prosperous and harmonious diversity.

The group declared that “restructuring of the Nigerian Federation is the way forward for her peace and continued corporate existence.