AFCON 2023: Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt and teams that have qualified

As the final round of qualifying games for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) takes centre stage, 15 teams have booked their places at the tournament set to take place next year.

The 2023 edition will take place in Cote d’Ivoire between January 3 and February 11, 2024, due to ‘adverse weather conditions in the country during summer.’

Senegal, the defending champion, has qualified for the tournament with four wins and one draw in five games. Also, Egypt, the runner-up in the last edition, qualified with four wins and one loss in five games.

A late goal from Kelechi Iheanacho in the 3-2 win over Sierra Leone in June confirmed Nigeria’s participation in the tournament, with the Eagles needing only a draw against Sao Tome and Principe to finish as leaders in group A.

Below are 15 of the 24 teams that have qualified for the tournament.

Cote d’Ivoire (Host)

Nigeria

Morocco

Algeria

South Africa

Senegal

Burkina Faso

Tunisia

Egypt

Zambia

Equatorial Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Cape Verde

Mali

Guinea