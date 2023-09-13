AFCON 2023: Cameroon, Namibia book final spots [see full list]

Cameroon and Namibia became the last countries to book a place at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place in Cote d’Ivoire next year.
The Indomitable Lions defeated Burundi 3-0 on Tuesday night in Group C.
Goals from Bryan Mbuemo, Christopher Wooh, and Vincent Aboubakar sealed a victory for Rigobert Song’s side, ahead of Namibia, who finished second to take the final spot.
With the qualifiers now over, the main draw for the tournament is set to take place next month in Abidjan.
See full list of 24 teams that qualified
Algeria
Angola
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Cote d’Ivoire (Hosts)
DR Congo
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Mali
Mauritania
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Nigeria
Senegal (Title Holders)
South Africa
Tanzania
Tunisia
Zambia
