AFCON 2023: Cameroon, Namibia book final spots [see full list]

Cameroon and Namibia became the last countries to book a place at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

The Indomitable Lions defeated Burundi 3-0 on Tuesday night in Group C.

Goals from Bryan Mbuemo, Christopher Wooh, and Vincent Aboubakar sealed a victory for Rigobert Song’s side, ahead of Namibia, who finished second to take the final spot.

With the qualifiers now over, the main draw for the tournament is set to take place next month in Abidjan.

See full list of 24 teams that qualified

Algeria

Angola

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Cote d’Ivoire (Hosts)

DR Congo

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal (Title Holders)

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Zambia