Adeleke’s ‘cluelessness’ reason for not holding SEC meeting — Osun APC

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

APC suffering from amnesia – Adeleke’s spokesperson

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state on Monday has attributed the failure of the state government to hold a State Executive Council meeting 54 days after constituting cabinet to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s cluelessness.

In a statement issued by the party’s Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen in Osogbo by its Media Director, Kola Olabisi, he accused the PDP-led administration of ineptitude.

While wondering how the administration has been appropriating funds for the running of the state without holding the state executive meetings, the APC described as an absurdity for the governor to have relocated the Governor’s Office and the Government House to his sister’s residence in Ede where he resides ten months after the inauguration of his administration.

Lawal further explained that the kick-and-start Governor Adeleke has proved to be a misfit in the administration of a complex state like Osun State as his government is full of failed promises since its inception.

“The governor should sit up and stop being a metaphorical rolling stone to enable him perform his statutory duty to the citizenry as there is no gain to accrue to the state on account of his mindless trips to Rwanda, United States and Germany where he has been frolicking with his co-travellers under the guise of shopping for foreign investors.

“A situation under the administration of Governor Adeleke where nearly all the members of his party have become Special Advisers goes a long way to show that he is clueless to the extent that he has cheapened and bastardized the position of an SA in the government because of his irredeemable ignorance.

Reacting Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in a statement, disclosed that the APC is suffering from deep amnesia, saying Governor Adegboyega Oyetola held his inaugural executive council meeting almost a year after his inauguration.

It reads: “As much as we are not using the abysmal record of the previous government as a yardstick, we pointed out this obvious deceit and memory loss to further help the public to see the falsity in the badly split state APC and the incorrigibleness of the state party leadership.

“Members of the public are assured that their Governor and his cabinet are working round the clock to expand delivery of democratic dividends and correct the big mess of the recent past.

“The cabinet members are for the past three weeks deepening the state sectoral agenda through rigorous brainstorming sessions with the establishment in preparation for an elaborate and expanded state executive council meeting”.