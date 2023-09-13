Adeleke orders special operation over Ilesa cult killings

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Five people killed in three days

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has directed security agencies in the state to commence special operations in Ilesa over cult war leading to the death of five suspected cultists.

Two persons known as Machine and Eskay, were killed on Sunday after gun duel between rival cult groups around Imo area. Two others were also killed on Tuesday afternoon as another one was reportedly killed later in the evening same day around Oke-Omiru area of the town.

In all of the killings no suspect was arrested by police as the NSCDC spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke said the command has launched man-hunt for suspected cultists in the town.

Reacting on the spate of violence in the town, Governor Adeleke described the situation as shocking and reprehensible.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Governor called on the police and other security agencies to act decisively to stop the cult clashes.

Lamenting the loss of lives of innocent residents, the Governor directed that the special operations should include intelligence gathering to arrest masterminds of the attacks, warning that “all perpetrators will face harsh reality of the law.

It reads; “I have been duly briefed on the developments in some parts of Ijeshaland. We will no longer tolerate actions capable of disrupting the peaceful atmosphere in the state. We will not allow any group or individuals to use their internal wars to endanger public peace.

” This is a matter that threatens law and order. We must enforce the law and ensure peace without delay. This is one violence too many.

” I have directed the Commissioner of Police and other service chiefs to swing into action without delay. Violence and attacks must stop and perpetrators must be brought to book as urgently as possible”.