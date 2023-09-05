Adeleke lauds WHO, FMOH as KMC Project debuts in Osun

By Chioma Obinna

The Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, has lauded the World Health Organization, WHO, the Federal Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders for the choice of Nigeria, including Osun State, as a beneficiary of the Kangaroo Mother Care Project, KMC.

Giving the commendation through the Chairman, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, during an advocacy visit to his office in Osogbo, the Governor commended their efforts in promoting healthy living in Osun State, particularly among mothers and babies, through the introduction of the KMC project.

Earlier, the Principal Investigator, Prof. Ebunoluwa Adejuyigbe, hinted that Kangaroo Mother Care is a method of holding the baby to the chest for skin-to-skin contact, which has many benefits for babies, especially those born with low birth weight, advancing that it also assists in nurturing the bond between mother and baby.

The WHO Consultant, Prof. Harish Chellani, explained that the research conducted in five countries, including Nigeria and India, revealed that keeping the mother and baby together in KMC has many advantages, which include the provision of warmth to the baby, early mother breastfeeding, and prevention of infection, to mention a few.

Chellani further stated that the KMC research results indicated a 35 percent reduction in the death rate, thereby saving around 150,000 babies globally.

In his own remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Isiaka Adekunle, enunciated some of the advantages attached to the usage of KMC, stating that the research shows a new way of managing babies with low birth weight and premature babies.

The highlight was the visit to the specialist hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo, the state capital. The event featured prominent figures including Elder Dosu Adedayo, Dr. Abayomi Oni, Dr. Bello Akeem, Federal Ministry of Health representatives, Prof. Oatima Mitta, and WHO consultants.