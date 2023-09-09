Adeleke approves N160m severance package for 6th, 7th Assembly members

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the sum N160 million as severance gratuity for members of the 6th and 7th Assembly in the state.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Saturday by spokesperson to the Speaker, Tiamiyu Olamide, he said the Speaker, Hon. Adewale Egbedun described the action of the State Governor as unprecedented, commending the Governor for his magnanimity, generosity and kindness which he described as unparalleled.

“The Clerk to the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Akinwale Amusan has since disbursed the severance gratuities which is about One Hundred and Sixty Million Naira (N160,000,000) to all the beneficiaries, numbering fifty-two former Honourable Members.

“The action of the Governor depicts a true leader and genuine statesmanship. May Almighty God continue to strengthen him with good health, wisdom and sound mind to be able to continue offering the State real dividends of Democracy and good governance for the betterment of the people of the State”, he added.