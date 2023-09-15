Adedeji’s appointment will enhance effectiveness in revenue collection — CNG

By Fortune Eromosele

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has extended its congratulations to Mr. Zacch Adedeji on his appointment as the Acting Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

CNG said Adedeji will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the FIRS, a critical institution it noted is instrumental to the Federal Government’s efforts to mobilize revenue for development.

In a press statement in Abuja, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Spokesperson for the CNG, stated that the CNG is confident that Adedeji’s leadership will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of revenue collection in the country.

“We believe that Adedeji is well equipped to lead the FIRS to new heights. His background in finance and business will be invaluable in addressing the challenges facing the FIRS and improving the revenue profile of the country.

“He is a public official known for his remarkable impact in the revenue generation and tax administration sectors in Nigeria.

“We have no doubt in his technical expertise, experience in revenue administration and in designing frameworks for improving revenue collection, creating efficient tax systems, and implementing innovative tax policies that align with global best practices,” Suleiman said.

The CNG expressed its confidence in the President’s choice of Adedeji, saying his contribution to Nigeria’s tax administration and revenue generation cannot be overstated.

The Coalition then noted that the issue of multiple taxation has been a major challenge faced by businesses and taxpayers in the country.

“It is in this light that we call on the FIRS ED to revisit the issue with a view to reviewing and easing the system to conform with international best practices. The current system of multiple taxation in Nigeria places a heavy burden on businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This is because they are subjected to various forms of taxes, including corporate income tax, value-added tax, education tax, among others.

“In addition, they are also required to pay taxes to local governments, which often have different tax regimes. This makes it very difficult for businesses to comply with tax regulations and imposes additional costs on them.

“Furthermore, multiple taxation has been identified as a major deterrent to foreign investment in Nigeria. This is because investors are wary of the multiple tax regimes and the high compliance costs associated with them,” Suleiman said.

He suggested the simplification of the tax system, saying the current tax system was complex and confusing.

“There are too many taxes and levies, some of which are duplicative. To ease the system, there is a need to simplify the tax codes and eliminate duplicative taxes to make compliance easier for businesses,” he added.