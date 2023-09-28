Activists, CSOs, others react to Wike’s sack of heads of 21 agencies in FCT

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Gabriel Ewepu & Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

In a bold move, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken the decision to sack 21 heads of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The sack, which had immediate effect, was contained in a statement issued Wednesday night in Abuja and signed by the Director, Press, in his office, Mr Anthony Ogunleye.

“They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank. Appointments into the offices will be made in due course”, the statement reads in part.

Vanguard reports that this action has received strong criticism and support from activists and civil society organizations (CSOs), who believe it is a justified step in the right direction.

In a conversation with our correspondent, Thursday morning, they said the FCTA heads, for a long time, have been subject to numerous allegations of mismanagement, corruption, and inefficiency.

Human rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, while expressing his support for Wike’s decision, said it’s a crucial step towards ensuring good governance and accountability.

He said, “So, basically, I think it’s a step in the right direction. The reason why he did so is because I feel that he needs to have fresh working templates so that he can have people that he can work with, and I also believe that if he does that, there’ll be no excuse or reason to say this is why he has not been able to work. And also, generally, they need to slow down with demolition in the FCT because the crime rate within the city center is on the increase.

“But, having said that, I believe his decision to sack those heads of agencies is a step in the right direction because he needs to be familiar with who you can work with. Also, the issue of ensuring that people who might have perpetrated and plundered the system are removed from the system.

“So, I think it’s not a bad idea; the only issue that I have with the FCT right now is the massive demolition, especially of shanties and places where the poor are living, because the report of crime is affecting people in the city center.”

Addressing concerns that Wike might be infringing upon the interests of influential political figures and heavyweights, Adeyanju said: “The person that has appointed him Minister is not complaining, and whoever thinks that he is stepping on toes should go and report him to the person that appointed him as Minister.

“If the person who appointed him is not complaining, why should Nigerians be crying more than the bereaved? So, I don’t think there is any toe that he can step on as regards the person that has appointed him.”

Speaking on the matter, a prominent activist and president, Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), Mr. Dotun, stated, “Governor Wike’s decision to remove the FCTA heads is commendable and demonstrates his commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance. We urge other ministers to follow suit and take similar actions when there is evidence of wrongdoing within government agencies.”

This decision, however, has not been without criticism, as the Executive Director, Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, said,

“Supposing he sacked them because of corruption, when did he set up his investigation to get reasons to sack 21 heads of agencies, or is he replying on fax investigation? Because one would have expected that as a minister that just resumed office, the first thing for him was to familiarize himself with records in the office, in various departments and agencies in the FCT so as to form his own opinion and strategy with which he can drive the development of the FCT.

“And even if there were some committees set up in the past, he should have first of all conducted a review of those allegations, and if you talk about allegations of corruption, it is a very serious issue. While one may not be supporting it, we have also seen issues whereby, in order to get at somebody, you can just brush him with the paint of corruption in order to deal with such element.

“So, for me, waking up and just issuing the statement that 21 heads of agencies will be sacked for me, I don’t think that is a good way to go about issues like this. One thing we want in Nigeria is justice; if there is anything, then Wike is not a court or a judge.

“It is not about sacking. If there is an investigation panel and you’re suspecting them for them not to impede investigation, that is understandable, but for him to take unilateral decisions and, in his usual characteristics, behaving like an emperor to order 21 heads of agencies to be sacked, for me, it is unbecoming of someone who calls himself a honorable minister.”

Also, Deputy Speaker Nigerian Youth Parliament, NYP, Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye, argued that “most of the people who are affected by this move of the FCT are appointed officials, while some are career civil servants that have grown over the years through the ranks.”

He added, “Wike should, instead of following the part of past ministers who, upon assumption of office, take advantage of our system to quickly sack heads of agencies and parastatals to replace them with friends party faithfuls who most of the time have proven to be either corrupt or grossly incompetent.

“In all, whether redeployment or appointment of fresh hands, what I expect is that people who are much more capable should be considered to truly bring FCT back to its glory days.”

Wike’s appointments need to be inclusive – TAF Africa

The Founder, TAF Africa, Ambassador Jake Epelle, urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to have inclusivity in mind while he makes his new appointments and also let it be character-focused and competence-driven.

Epelle said, “My vested interest is Persons With Disability, PWD. First, the Minister of FCT needs to be fair with the appointments, taking into consideration inclusion—inclusion of women, youth, and PWDs—and anything short of that, he has started practicing exclusion.

“He (Wike) was the Minister under whom the first Albinism Policy in the whole world was issued, and I owe him that appreciation.

“His appointment should be competence-driven, character-focused, visionary, and goal-oriented; it must not be wholly political but also to say that we in the civil society are watching. If he is able to appoint well, we will praise him, but if he does not, we will constructively criticize him and still appeal to him to make his appointments inclusive, competence-driven and character-focused.”

Appoint persons in line with your vision – ERA/FoE

The Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Chima Williams, called on the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to appoint persons with his vision and mission to transform the FCT based on the original master plan.

Williams said, “The new appointees the Minister is going to make, what will be the difference between them and the sacked ones?

“For me, one is to maintain the master plan of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, which has been bastardized at some point. If the Honourable Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, can bring back the original master plan through his new appointees, that would be a plus.

“In terms of sanitation, we see FCT that supposed to be the face of the country, and there was a time that it was difficult to pick dirt on the streets of FCT, but dirt’s have returned somehow. So if the FCT Minister can achieve through the new appointees, FCT retaining the days of glory as a very clean city.

“Waste management system is another problem in the FCT because there is no way environmental cleanness is talked about when the issue of waste is not discussed on how it is gathered or disposed of.

“So if the Honourable Minister of FCT can make statements through his new appointees that the FCT waste management system should be such that there is nothing actually called waste; everything is recoverable and reusable, then should we be happy with his appointments? Otherwise, if it is going to be business as usual, it will not be good for the FCT Minister to fire everybody at once.

“In terms of quality, those he will appoint are those who will agree with his vision direction of the Minister. Let him look for Nigerians that would agree with his vision and mission of transformation of FCT.

“Secondly, looking at the various departments for knowledgeable persons, people tried at various levels and found to have performed, and not to appoint persons because of political cronies but round pegs for round holes for Nigerians to enjoy Nigerians appointed; if not, it’s going to be business as usual.”