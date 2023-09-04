ActionAid expresses displeasure over Rivers govt closure of AIT, Ray power

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Monday, expressed displeasure and condemned the alleged closure of Africa Independent Television, AIT, and Raypower FM in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Government.

This was contained in a statement by the Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu.

Mamedu described the alleged closure as unlawfully shut down of two communication firms under DAAR Communications Plc.

According to him, it is a blatant violation of Media Freedom and Violation of Legal Processes by the Rivers State Government whose actions not only constitute a severe breach of media rights but also jeopardise the livelihoods of countless individuals.

He said: “ActionAid Nigeria is appalled by the recent actions taken by the Rivers State Government to unlawfully shut down the operations of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM in Port Harcourt.

“This unjust and draconian move made by telecommunications engineers hired by Rivers State Government and accompanied by armed security operatives, is a blatant violation of Media Freedom and Violation of Legal Processes.

“The Rivers State Government’s actions as reported, include dismantling the broadcasting infrastructure, disconnecting the wave guard from the antenna on the mast, and even deploying bulldozers to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

“These actions not only constitute a severe breach of media rights but also jeopardise the livelihoods of countless individuals who depend on these media outlets for their daily sustenance.

“It is concerning that this assault on the media comes despite ongoing legal proceedings and presumably fruitful dialogue related to the land dispute between the state government and DAAR Communications, Plc.

Meanwhile, AAN demanded stay of action from the Rivers State Government, “We call upon River State Government to follow due process, respect the rule of law and refrain from any further actions until all legal options and processes are fully explored.

“We emphasise the significance of preserving the jobs and welfare of approximately 80 per cent of the workforce, who are from the Ozuoba community, with the continued shut down of the broadcasting platforms.

“AAN amplifies the plea for the preservation of these jobs and the welfare of the affected families.

“Furthermore, we urge the Rivers State Government to engage in constructive dialogue with Daar Communications PLC and all relevant stakeholders to seek an amicable resolution to this dispute.

“It is essential to find a solution that respects the rights of all parties involved and upholds the principles of justice and fairness.

“Media freedom is a cornerstone of any democracy, and actions that undermine it have far-reaching consequences for the public’s right to information and the functioning of a vibrant civil society.

“We call on the Rivers State Government to reconsider its actions and uphold the values of transparency, respect for the rule of law, and freedom of the press.

“ActionAid Nigeria also demands immediate and resolute action from the Inspector General of Police to intervene, investigate, and put an end to the blatant violation of media freedom by the Rivers State Government.

“It is crucial to send a strong message that such violations of legal processes and media freedom will no longer be tolerated in our democratic nation.”

He (Mamedu) pointed out that, “With the emergence of a new administration and the recently released Presidential 8-point agenda, which includes improved security, a fair playing field, and upholding the rule of law, one would expect that it will no longer be business as usual.

“The Rivers State Government should be informed that civil society organisations and citizens will resist any attempt to assault Media Freedom and violate Legal Processes concerning the press.”

He added that, “ActionAid stands in solidarity with DAAR Communications at this difficult period and all media organisations in Nigeria, advocating for their right to operate freely and without undue interference.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely and call for justice and accountability.”