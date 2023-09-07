ACS-23: UN calls for $500bn annual SDG funding for developing countries

By Juliet Umeh, with agency report

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has said there was need for a Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, annual finance facility for developing countries.

Speaking at the ongoing Africa Climate Summit, ACS) in Nairobi, Kenya, Guterres said at least $500 billion annually would help vulnerable countries make investments that would benefit their people.

He said African countries embodied great potential that remained untapped due to injustice such as climate crisis.

The UN scribe said Africa was set to become a “renewable energy superpower” if provided with essential support, adding that it was time to forge an alliance and create a new global financial system.

He said: “Africa can be a renewable energy superpower. Now is the time to bring together African countries with developed countries’ financial institutions and technology companies to create a true African Renewable Energy Alliance.

“All of that requires addressing another injustice: an outdated, unfair and dysfunctional global financial system.

“On average, African countries pay four times more for borrowing than the United States — and eight times more than the wealthiest European countries.

“I have called for an SDG stimulus of at least $500 billion a year to help developing countries invest in their people and the systems they need.”

Guterres added that accelerating a just and equitable green transition required a dramatic course correction which includes ensuring an effective debt-relief mechanism that supports payment suspensions, longer lending terms, and lower rates.

“It means re-capitalizing and changing the business model of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) so they can massively leverage private finance at affordable rates to help developing countries build truly sustainable economies,” Guterres said.

On his part, Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN climate change, said there was need to stabilise the climate change agenda and build resilient societies in Africa and globally.

He said the world needed to develop, but not in a carbon intensive way, explaining that was why there needed to be a global responsibility on how that could be achieved.

“That’s exactly what we’re here to do, so that African nations can come to COP28 leading in action and ambition. “

“The discussions taking place here will inform the global stock-take about the challenges, barriers, solutions and opportunities for climate action and support within the context of Africa,” Stiell said.

He added that Africa Climate Week would usher in action that must enable governments amplify their commitments, strengthen regional collaboration and empower local transformation.

He said this would enable African nations “come to COP28, less than 100 days away, leading on action and ambition.”

Stiell assured that the UN framework convention on climate change would work with Africa to identify the solutions to attain those opportunities.