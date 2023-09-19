Achonu condemns killing of security operatives in Imo

…says it’s reprehensible

By Chris Onuoha

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Athan Achonu has expressed shock over the news of eight security operatives killed in Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State by unknown gunmen, saying it is despicable and reprehensible.

Achonu who received the news of the brutal murder of the security personnel on patrol within Umualumaku, Umuezeala in Ehime-Mbano over an unprecedented sit-at-home order purportedly marshalled by Simon Ekpa, and allegedly carried by unknown gunmen was on a campaign ground at Owerri North today, Tuesday September 19.

In a release made available to press by his media office and personally signed by him, stated the Sen Achonu was deeply hurt as the carnage took place in his Local Government.

“I received with shock the news of the despicable murder of eight security operatives in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State today.

“That unconscionable murder of innocent security operatives in the line of duty is reprehensible, highly condemnable and unacceptable in a modern society like ours.

“The latest onslaught in the recurrent sparks of violence is more condemnable because it happened in my own constituency.

“I feel particularly hurt by this carnage, having invested millions of my personal funds to repair nine faulty Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, out of which five were supposed to be deployed in Okigwe Zone in order to ensure the safety of these security operatives in the exercise of their high risk job.

“Apart from using them to rig the last elections in the state, the government should explain the whereabouts of these vehicles and the uses to which they are deployed.

“Therefore, I call on the state government to deploy the same in the area immediately for the safety of these security personnel,” he said.

Sen Achonu who was saddened by the gruesome murder of the security men on duty queried if the state government has not run short of ideas on how to secure the lives and property of the people, which is its primary assignment.

He said, “It is inexplicable that Imo State has become a war theatre and epicentre of violence and bloodbath in the entire South-east.

“I also call on the Federal Government to rejig the entire security apparatchik in Imo State because Imo State shall no longer accept this horrific wastage of lives and property.

“While I condole the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force and the entire security network and families of the fallen heroes, I also plead with the people shedding innocent blood to desist,” Achonu added.

The LP gubernatorial candidate in the November 11 election charged Imo State citizens not to surrender to the blackmail of the enemy of the people but to remain resolute in their desire to enthrone light over darkness.