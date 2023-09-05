Account for 13% Derivation funds, HOSTCOM tells Diri

Diri

…ask FG to withhold forthwith Derivation fund accruing to Bayelsa State

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE leadership of Host Communities, HOSTCOM ,Bayelsa State Chapter has called on Governor Douye Diri to account for the 13% Derivation funds he has received since he assumed office and how it has been expended, and its impact on the oil producing communities.

Meanwhile, the group has urged the federal government to withold forthwith the monthly release of the 13% Derivation fund accruing to to Bayelsa State from the month of September.

HOSTCOM who insisted that their demand is in line with the Freedom of Information, FOI, Act, regretted that the misapplication of the 13% Derivation Fund that has accrued to the State from successive administrations to date has stagnated development of the oil and gas producing communities, just as the pointed out that the suffering of the people has continued to be unattended to, up till this moment.

The group made the demand in an open letter to Governor Diri titled: “HOSTCOM’S Concerns On The 13% Derivation Funds Accrued To Bayelsa State Vis-a-Vis Infrastructural Impact On The Oil And Gas Producing Communities In Bayelsa State.”

The letter was signed by the HOSTCOM Bayelsa State Chairman Pastor Samson Graham Dabbey and Secretary Elder Kwomo Christopher after, arising from an expanded Congress meeting that was attended by key critical oil and gas stakeholders and members of the Elders’ Council of HOSTCOM in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital.

HOSTCOM noted that the misapplication of the derivation fund would have been corrected with the establishment of the Bayelsa State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (BASOPADEC) in line with Section 162, Sub-Section (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The letter reads in parts: “With the passage of the FOI Act in Nigeria by the National Assembly and the assent by the President, it is expected that the Nigerian FOI Act will foster freedom of the press, provide greater opportunity for investigative journalism and promote the good tenets of democracy like transparency and government’s accountability to the people.

“In line with the FOI Act, we demand a detailed account of how the 13% that had accrued to the states is spent, vis-a-vis it’s impact in the oil and gas producing communities in the state.

“We make bold to state that owing to the misapplication of the 13% Derivation Fund that has accrued to the State from successive Administrations to date wherein the infrastructural development of the oil and gas producing Communities (being the target Communities of the Fund) are being arrested and the suffering of the people has continued to be unattended to, up till this moment.

“We are aware that the solution to this anomaly is only through the establishment of the Bayelsa State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (BASOPADEC) that the misapplication of the Fund would have been corrected in line with Section 162, Sub-Section (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“And it was to discuss this infraction on the continued misapplication of the Fund that Hostcom had put in much effort in trying to meet and commune in-person with Your Excellency, but not successful.

“In what follows, we have officially laid our concern on this subject in writing to Mr. President, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria to withhold forthwith the monthly release of the 13% Derivation Fund accruing to Bayelsa State from the month of September, 2023.

“As a result, we are constrained to resorting to this constitutional and peaceful approach collectively and in good faith as an advocacy Organization in furtherance of our Article of Faith – to pursue the course of the down-trodden Host Communities whose right to the 13% Derivation Fund has been denied them for so long in this State (Bayelsa State).

“Leadership is a sacred trust and transparency, accountability and selflessness is the Hallmark which we seek for in all our leaders in Bayelsa State.”