Accord Party A’Ibom sacks state chairman for alleged anti-party conducts

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

ACCORD Party has sacked its Akwa Ibom state Chairman, Martins Inyang Ansa, for alleged anti-party conducts.

State Secretary of the party, Obong Imeobong Udeng who disclosed this in Uyo weekend alleged Ansa’s headship was characterized by irregularities which induced poor performance of the party in the 2023 governorship election.

He said the sack of the Ansa followed a vote of no confidence passed on him by stakeholders including the State Working Committee (SWC), Director-General of 2023 Governorship Campaign, Aniekan Johnson, chairmen from 31 local government areas and chairmen in 329 wards in the state.

Udeng accused the former chairman of embezzlement of N3.1m donated by the party’s governorship candidate for logistics in the last general elections, inability to win his unit, ward and local government area and failing to protecting party interest against opposition .

He stated, “From investigation, we found out that Ansa worked assiduously against interest of our party in the state during the last election. He facilitated defection of members to other political parties and clandestinely positioned his church members to unseat other members in the Exco without consent of SWC.

“Again Ansa craftily made his wife candidate of our party in Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district for monetary gains. The party therefore appointed a seven man Caretaker Committee to manage its affairs within six months.”

The caretaker members include Aniekan Johnson as Chairman and Bishop Eric Akpan, Chief Imeobong Udeng, Uduak Bassey, Samuel Akpan, Hon Ubokulo Paul and Abasifreke Thompson as members.