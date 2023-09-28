Access Bank enhances agric desk, launches Devt Desk

By Rosemary Iwunze

Access Bank Plc has enhanced its Agriculture Desk for improved value for customers and stakeholders.

The bank also launched its Development Banking Desk that will cater and focus on Not-for-Profit organisations.

According to Access Bank, the Agriculture Desk positions the bank at the forefront of Nigeria’s agricultural financing market segment to serve and support agribusinesses in Nigeria in line with the CBN’s directive to banks.

Addressing journalists at a press conference at the Bank’s head office in Lagos, Team Lead, Agri-Business, Commercial Banking Division, Mr. Emmanuel Makinwa, said: “The Agriculture Desk serves as a specialised unit within the bank, charged with the responsibility of offering financial and advisory services and supports to both prospects and existing players in the Agribusiness value chain, especially in the areas of Input and Supply, Primary Production, Storage, Processing, Marketing, Mechanisation among others, to actualize the ‘From Farm to Table’ Policy thrust of the CBN which aligns with the Access Bank’s vision of contributing to the country’s achievement of sustainable food security.”

He said that by strategically aligning its services with the evolving needs in the agricultural industry, Access Bank provides tailored financial solutions that address the unique challenges faced by farmers, agribusinesses and other stakeholders in the value chain with the value addition services including: Provision of financial and advisory services, Market linkages to support sales, Capacity Building (with special focus on Women and Youth), Stakeholders’ engagement, Project Monitoring and Reporting, just to name a few.

Speaking on the Development Banking, Head, Development Banking Desk, Commercial Banking, Ambur Sule, noted that the desk is a specialised unit within access bank that is focused on not-for-profit organisations and also deals with international NGOs, local NGOs and donor fund agencies.

She said: “Development Banking Desk is out to managing not for profit issues that we have within the bank. It aligns its strategies with the United Nations sustainable development goals. With our Development Banking Desk, Access Bank wants to position itself as a first bank of choice for the not for profit organisations that already exists in the country and many that plans to come into this space.

“We are creating a one stop shop for this sector of the market. Once these organisations interact with us, they shouldn’t have any reason as to why they do not want to partner and identify with us in all their dealings.”