AC Milan vs Newcastle: Preview — team news, predictions

By Enitan Abdultawab

AC Milan will face off Premier league side Newcastle for the first time ever in the history of the competition. The Premier league outfit will be making a return to the competition after their last appearance in the 2003/2004 season.

Both teams have a big task ahead of them in that there is a strict contention for the race for top two after being drawn together with Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint German and Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.

Team news

AC Milan: W W W L

Newcastle United: W L L L W

AC Milan are currently sitting in third after a fair start to the season which was marred by a huge 5-1 defeat in the hands of rival Inter Milan at the weekend. Although they lost, AC Milan looked more of an upgrade to last season with the addition of a few talents such as Christian Pulisic, Samuel Chukwueze and Ruben Loftus Cheek.

Pierre Kalulu and Ismaeel Bernacer are still unfit for return but Fikayo Tomori is set to feature in the starting XI after last week’s derby suspension.

Newcastle will be happy to have ended a three-game losing streak when they thrashed Brentford over the weekends. Eddie Howe’s men have struggled to keep the form they set last season which eventually earned them a spot in Europe. However, they still seem to pose a threat to any team with a host of talents at their disposal.

However, they still will be without Emil Krafth, Joe Willock, Joelinton and new-signing Sando Tonali, who could have stood a chance of returning to his former stadium.

Predictions

Given both teams’ form, AC Milan might be more poised to bounce back from defeat on their home soil. It won’t be an easy feat in anyway.

Milan 2 Newcastle 1

PSG vs Dortmund

Form

PSG : DDWWL

Dortmund : WDDW

Paris-Saint German suffered their first loss of the post Neymar-Messi season against Nice over the weekend. The team have started the season sloppily having won only two of their first five matches, drawing two and losing one in the process.

Kylian Mbappe will typically lead his team against the Bundesliga side at the Princes Park but Luis Enrique’s men will be without the services of Presnal Kimpebe, Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes and most recently, Marco Ascensio.

Borrusia Dortmund, on the other hand, have won two and drawn two in the four matches they have played this season. They currently sit in 7th and have struggled to be clinical in front of goal all this while.

Both teams have met in the competition in the past with each team having a win apiece between them and two draws.

Dortmund, though have an almost full squad for the tie, will be without Thomas Meunier and Mateu Moray once again as their return dates are uncertain.

Predictions

Of course, Dortmund might suffer to cope with PSG’s fluid attacking spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Prediction; PSG 3 Dortmund 1