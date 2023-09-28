Abuja residents hail Wike’s sack of 21 agency heads

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja, have hailed Wednesday’s decision of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, sacking heads of 21 agencies of government, describing it as ‘good riddance to bad rubbish’.

Wike had through the Director of Press in his office, Anthony Ogunleye announced the sack, which he said was with immediate effect.

Ogunleye listed those affected as Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd; CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd; MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company; CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company; CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company; CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International; CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd; MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation; MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency, and GM, FCT Water Board.

Others are the DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency; Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board; Director General, Hospital Management Board; Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board; Director, FCT Scholarship Board; Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board; Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board; Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center! Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme; Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department; and, the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.

“They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

“Appointments into the offices will be made in due course”, said Ogunleye.

One of the residents and Convener, Movement for the survival of indigenous peoples, Umar Adamu, said the officials underperformed, just like the man who appointed them.

“The immediate-past minister, Mohammed Musa Bello appointed those officials and we are happy that they have now gone with him. Except for one or two of the agencies, all the others practically went to sleep and there was not efficient oversight by the man who appointed them. So, for us, it is good riddance to bad rubbish”, he stated.

He however urged Wike to ensure greater inclusion of FCT natives or at least residents, in the new scheme of things.

“The minister should try and include more indigenes in his administration. In the alternative, he could also appoint people who are residents of the territory, rather than bringing people from abroad or from other parts of the country who do not really understand the territory”.

Also speaking, Lekan Tijani, a shop owner in Kubwa hailed the minister for his action.

“Look at the Water Board, if you rely on their supply, you would be treating Typhoid every month. This is aside the fact that some times, they won’t come and take your metre readings, but at the end of the month, they will give you an estimated rate that is outrageous. It is good that their Oga was sacked”, he stated.