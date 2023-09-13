Abuja mudslide: Miners President clears air

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE National President, Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, Wednesday, cleared air that no member of the association was involved in any mining activities that caused the alleged mudslide that occurred and claimed 30 lives in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Speaking with Vanguard, Ayanleke said he has not received any report from Abuja Chapter of the Association about the incident in Kuje Area Council.

It would be recalled recently that Chairmen of the six Area Councils of the FCT had a meeting last week with the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, which it was made known to the Minister that 30 persons were killed by mudslide as a result of mining activities.

He said: “They should identify the culprits and not all miners belong to the Miners Association of Nigeria.

“And I have not had any report from Abuja Chapter of the Association that our members are involved.”

However, the miners’ boss pointed out that it is important to understand who is an illegal miner, because the word is indiscriminately used.

“This is what we are saying about the indiscriminate use of the word illegal miner or illegal mining, not artisanal miners, and of course, there is no doubt about it that artisanal miners are the ones perpetrating illegality because most of our members are corporate organisations with valid incorporation certificates, mining titles.

“The issue of artisanal miners, the locals or indigenes are always involved.

“They are just scavengers looking for what they can get to sustain themselves within their locality.

“So, I think Government should beam their searchlight in that place because when Suh thing happens, the locals are more involved than outsiders”, he added.