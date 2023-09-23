‘Abuja-Lagos superhighway to be ready in 2027’

Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, yesterday, declared that the proposed 470 kilometres Abuja-Lagos Greenfield superhighway will be completed in 2027 and will last 100 years, adding that the highway will be built by a private sector consortium at no cost to the Federal Government.

The superhighway will pass through Lagos, Oyo, Kogi, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Minister, who addressed newsmen in Lagos, explained that the superhighway will be tolled to enable the investors to recoup their investment.

He noted that plans were underway to make the road a business and industrial corridor with hotels, factories, and housing estates, among others, on the route.

He also warned that if the consortium backed out unreasonably, it may have to pay a fine of $10million.

His words: “When I first introduced this to the public, many doubting Thomases were saying ‘it is impossible, Lagos-Abuja that is done in 14 hours cannot be done in four and half hours’, that is the renewed hope of Mr President.

“The president has approved that I fast-track this project. This project is going to be two lanes, but each lane is going to be a two-carriage way and it is going to be 14 metres.”