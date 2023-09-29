Abudulazeez, Adegoke win top prizes at maiden Bolatito Adeyemo squash tournament

The number one ranked male and female players in the country, Onaopemipo Adegoke and Rophiat Abudulazeez, won the top prizes at maiden edition of the Bolatito Adeyemo Squash Classics, on Thursday.

Adegoke defeated Gabriel Olufunmilayo 3-2 to clinch the trophy and N130,000 cash prize, while Abudulazeez defeated Mistura Durosinlorun 3-1 in the women’s category, winning N100,000.

Durosinlorun took N60,000 home, while Jadesola Olatunji and Blessing Isaac went home with N30,000 each.

Abudulazeez had defeated Olatunji 3-0 to be at the finals, while Adegoke defeated Kehinde Samuel by 3-0 to advance into the finals.

Adegoke, who recently won his first Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournament, said training hard and having played in highly competitive tournaments in recent time helped to keep him in form.

“I train very hard and the result is evident. I hope to maintain this level of discipline and play as many tournaments as possible. As a player, it’s important to test one’s skills. This can only be done through regular competitions. After each tournament either I win or lose I go back to see what I did wrong and what I can improve on.

“Winning my first PSA title in Namibia was a dream come true, there was minus zero support from the audience but with God’s grace and a healthy mental strength I was able to keep it together,” he said.

On her part, Abudulazeez said she played in the tournament in spite of the fatigue experienced after the PSA tournament in Namibia.

“My trip to Namibia really got me tired but we can’t just ignore this tournament. My game in Namibia also helped but I’m really fagged out.

“Mistura is a tough player, I’d give it to her. I’m glad I won. I look forward to other tournaments,” she said.

Bolatito Adeyemo maiden squash tournament served-off September 27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The tournament ended on Thursday with eight male and eight female top seeded players playing three games in a round robin format.

The prize money for the men’s category was N130,000 and the winner of the second position went home with N80,000. The third and fourth place winners went home with N40,000 and N20,000 respectively.

Applauding the dexterity of the players were the sponsors as the players made a big impression on spectators on fans.

Femi Adeyemo, son of late Bolatito, described the quality of play as impressive, and hoped that the tournament would continue next year.

“I’m really impressed, one is never sure what to expect. A few upset here and there, which is good for the development of squash. I’m sure by tomorrow we’d even see more impressive games.

“The truth is Seun Jayeola put this tournament together in honour of my late mother because she was like a grandmother to him. This was Seun’s way of cherishing her even in death. So only Seun can tell if it’s going to be continuous or a one off,” he said.

Seun Jayeola, the sponsor of the tournament who was rated number three in his playing days, said he was happy watching the players.

“This competition is going be a yearly event. The plan is to have this tournament run through the year then by year end the winners all through the year will then slug it out at the end of the year.

“This has brought back good memories of when I was a player. This beautiful game has improved tremendously. I’m amazed by the crop of players we have now. They have the potential to rule the world.

“God willing I intend to keep this going. This is a legacy in honour of mama. She often referred to me as her last born.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow, I know it will be thrilling as well. The semi finals and final promises to be fun for the spectators. Viewers will be treated to the best of squash,” he said.(NAN)