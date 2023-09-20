Abiodun directs payment of N1billion gratuity

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has directed the Bureau of State Pensions, to commence immediate payment of gratuity to pensioners in the State.

The N1b gratuity was released to ease and bring succour to the senior citizens, who have served the State and the Local Government diligently.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary in the Bureau, Mr. Adesoji Adewuyi during an interview with journalists in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He stated that the gratuity would cater for pensioners who were scheduled for September and part of October 2014, adding that it would also take care of part payments of Basic, Rent, and Transports (BRT) allowances for January and February 2013 of the pensioners.

Mr. Adewuyi stated that some pensioners with urgent medical needs were also attended to from the gratuity released, and pleaded with those who were yet to receive theirs to be patient with the present administration, assuring that all pensioners would be paid accordingly.

The Permanent Secretary appreciated Prince Abiodun for the payment of a cash palliative of N10,000 for pensioners, to enable them to cope with the economic situation occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy for the period of three months with effect from July 2023.