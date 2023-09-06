Abiodun congratulates Tinubu, Shettima over Tribunal verdict

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima on their resounding victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The Tribunal, in a unanimous decision, threw out the petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, ruling that President Tinubu was duly elected on February 25, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Abiodun said, the tribunal’s verdict was an affirmation of the trust reposed in the President by Nigerians as evidenced in the outcome of the presidential election.

He described the judgment as sound, detailed and comprehensive, noting that the judges displayed unmatched courage in the discharge of their duties.

“It is heart warming that the tribunal judges did not succumb to intimidation by the opposition, who deployed various antics to sway the judgement in their favour.

“The judgement is a further testament to the fact that the judiciary is the last hope of our people,” the governor said.