Abia Rep rejects Tribunal judgment, heads to appeal

By Gift Chapiodekina, ABUJA

Member representing Isiukwato, Umunneochi LGA Abia State, Hon Amobi Ogah has rejected the tribunal’s ruling and will appeal the obvious miscarriage of justice, fairness and objectivity.

Ogah stated this in a press statement made available to journalist in Abuja.

According to the lawmaker, “for the records, I scored a total of 11,769 votes against my Opponent whom the commission said scored a total of 8,752 votes.

“It is very bizarre that despite calling a lone witness and dumping several strange result sheets before the Tribunal, the members of the panel cognized same and disregarded original copies of the result sheets produced from proper custody.

“My attention has been drawn to the ruling of the election tribunal sitting in Umuahia, over my victory at the National Assembly polls

“I want to state categorically and for the records that, I will appeal the judgment by the tribunal as soon as I conclude with my legal team.

“My opponent, whom I know, did not win the election and the judge cannot announce a result presented by the petitioner as concrete against the result presented by INEC.

“With the benefit of hindsight, this bizarre outcome is not totally strange as we had seen tendencies of clear compromise by the panel who discarded all known principles governing election adjudication and enunciated their own principles. Indeed, manifestation of it was writ large at the adoption of final addresses wherein the current Attorney General of of the Federation- Lateef Fagbemi SAN made comments suggesting underhand dealings with the Chairman of the Panel.

“Iwant to use this medium to call on my constituents who voted me, knowing my capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to them, to be calm law and abiding as I appeal the judgment delivered by the tribunal.

“Just to let the public know that the constituency I represent in the House of Representatives is fully on ground to cater for her people and no amount of distraction will make me lose focus to delivering promises made to my people .

The will and wish of the people that came out en mass to vote me in is not in doubt, hence my prompting to challenge the judgement.

One wonders why a minister already serving after a woeful defeat at the Feb, 25th National Assembly poll could still be making frantic efforts to unseat the popular wish of the people in the electoral victory of labor party and it’s candidate.

“I am however confident that her desperation and mischievous attempt to scuttle the will of the people would be upturned by the justices of the appellate Court, he added.

Recall that the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia had on Wednesday, sacked the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, Hon Amobi Ogah (Labour Party).

It subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return given to Ogah and issue same to the Petitioner, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC