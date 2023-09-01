Abia govt disengages workers employed towards end of Ikpeazu’s tenure

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has disengaged all public servants recruited towards the end of the tenure of the immediate-past Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

A circular dated August 31, 2022, and signed by the Head of Service, Lady Joy Maduka, gave the affected public servants as all those recruited from December 2022 till date.

It read: “Following the on-going reorganization in the Abia State Public Service and in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules I write to advise you that His Excellency, Governor of Abia State has directed the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from December. 2022 til date.

“However, any further directive(s) of His Excellency on this matter shall be communicated in due course. Please take steps to implement immediately and according to His Excellency’s directive”.

Speaking with Vanguard, Gov. Alex Otti said the directive was a decision of the State Executive Council.

The Governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Kazie Uko, said the past administration resorted to mass recruitment towards its exit from power.

He said that such action should not be encouraged, hence the State Executive Council decided to reverse it in the interest of the state.

” That recruitment was campaign recruitment and we said we would not allow it. So, there is no way it can stand”.