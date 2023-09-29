Abductors of Benue Information Commissioner demand N60m ransom

…subject him to torture to press home their demand

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The abductors of Mr Matthew Abo the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism are demanding a ransom of N60billion to have him released.

Recall that the Commissioner was kidnapped from his home in Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of the state by armed men who stormed his residence on motorbikes at about 8 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The armed reportedly took him away on a motorbike at gunpoint in the presence of his wife and family members who were made to lie face down as they whisked the Commissioner to an unknown destination.

Governor Hyacinth Alia had in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula condemned the kidnapped of the newly sworn-in Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council, SEC, demanding his unconditional release by his abductors.

Since taking the Information Commissioner away the armed men refused to make any contact with his family until Friday when, according to a former Special Adviser to the immediate past Governor of the state on Publicity and ICT, Mr. Tahav Agerzua, they called the family to make definite demands for his release.

According to Mr. Agerzua, “the gunmen demanded a ransom of N60million. They made the demand today (Friday) in a phone call to a member of the family.

“The recipient of the call who pleaded anonymity for security reasons stated that the kidnappers have resorted to torturing the commissioner to press home their demand.

“The source said they called and placed their phone on loud so that their beating of the commissioner and his cries for help could be heard.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene was unsuccessful.