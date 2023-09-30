Abductors of 20 Ondo church members demand N50m ransom

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Abductors of the remaining choir members of the CAC Oke Igan in Akure, Ondo state capital, have demanded for a N50 million ransom.

Eight of the kidnapped church members reportedly escaped from the kidnapper’s den.

The Regional Superintendent of CAC, Odubanjo Regional Headquarters, Ondo State, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, confirmed the demand for ransom by the abductors.

Pastor Akanmu said that “the choir of our church embarked on a journey to Ifon for a Christian wake in honour of our organist who was to bury his late father.

“They took off from Akure on Friday and were supposed to be back today after the burial.

“It was around 4pm on Friday that someone called me that a bus belonging to the church was seen abandoned by the roadside around Elegbeka, and nobody was inside at the time

“The caller said he suspects the passengers have been kidnapped and so we started contacting our members and security agencies.

“One of those in captivity called to inform me that their abductors are demanding the sum of N50 million as ransom.

“One of the abductors also took the phone from him and said we must provide the N50 million immediately if we indeed love our members.

“Nine of the victims are currently with the abductors while 8 have regained their freedom but we cannot ascertain the whereabouts of 3 other members.”

Akanmu said the church has strong faith in God, hence the reason for the commencement of prayers since Friday.

“I believe God will help the security agencies to rescue the 9 individuals still in captivity and apprehend the perpetrators of the criminal act.

Meanwhile, prayers continued at the church premises by members to free the victims.

The state police command in a statement last night said that eight victims were rescued by the combined Police tactical teams,local Vigilantes and other security outfits who moved into the bush after the kidnap incident.

Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said that The rescued victims have been moved to Ipele Divisional Police Station.

Odunlami added that ” The rescued victims are helping the Police with vital information on how to rescue others and arrest the assailants.

The Commissioner of Police CP Asabi Abiodun has assured the good people of the state of adequate security and promise to bring to book all those involved in this criminal act.