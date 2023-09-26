Abducted Zamfara students, others will soon reunite with families – FG assures

Governor Muhhamed Badaru

…We did not mandate anyone to negotiate with terrorists – Defence Minister

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and his State Counterpart Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle have reassured the people of Zamfara and Nigerians of the progress being made for the quick return of the abducted female students of Federal University Gusau.

The duo expressed confidence that the joint security task forces are working discreetly round the clock to get the students rescued even as Badaru said, the federal government or the ministry of Defence has not mandated anyone or group to negotiate with terrorists over the abduction.

While condemning the act, the minister said that Federal Government is doing everything possible to secure their release.

He extended his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, the academic community, and the entire citizenry of Zamfara State for the tragic abduction.

On the statement credited to Governor Lawal of Zamfara State that Federal Government was negotiating with the Zamfara terrorists to secure the release of the abducted, the Minister debunked the claim/allegation pointing out that Federal Government is working assiduously round the clock to ensure that the girls and others return home.

The Minister said the “allegation is false and misleading as the Ministry has not mandated any body or group to negotiate on behalf of Federal Government”.

He explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given marching order to Military and other security agencies to ensure the release of those that were abducted .

He said that the order of Mr. President has started yielding result has 13 of the abducted students and 3 others regained their freedom just this Monday 25, 2023 This feat was achieved through the professional efforts of the Military

He however condoled with families of the girls and others that were abducted saying: “I share in your pain and strongly condemn this reprehensible act carried out by suspected bandits.”

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, also condemned the attack in all totality and called on the nation’s dedicated security forces to intensify efforts and deploy every available resources to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

He said all hands must be on deck in securing the release of the abducted students.

“As part of President Bola Ahmed Tinibu’s eight point agenda of strengthening national security for peace and prosperity, I condemn and vow to secure the release of the abducted students” he said.

While also assuring the citizens of the State, Dr. Matawalle said that air and ground components of the military have already been massively deployed within the state as every measure will be taken to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians.